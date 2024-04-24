Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,307,343 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 707,291 shares.The stock last traded at $21.19 and had previously closed at $20.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Get Constellium alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTM

Constellium Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.73%. Research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Constellium by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 40,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Constellium by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellium by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Constellium by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.