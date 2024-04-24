Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI) Announces GBX 1.72 Dividend

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund stock opened at GBX 81.61 ($1.01) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 81.63. The company has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -8,170.00. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.30 ($1.09).

In related news, insider James Stewart acquired 12,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £9,960.57 ($12,303.08). 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

