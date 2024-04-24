RWA Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,063 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.67. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Read Our Latest Report on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.