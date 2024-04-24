Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading 0.4% Higher

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.12 and last traded at $87.93. 1,735,369 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,366,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.61.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $99.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.39.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $629,738 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

