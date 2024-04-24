Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $865,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

IAU opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $45.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

