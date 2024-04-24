Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seneca House Advisors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

D stock opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.10.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

