Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.93.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $829.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $884.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $743.08. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $424.36 and a 12 month high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,311.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total transaction of $3,055,911.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,757,473.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.13, for a total value of $264,212.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,311.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

