N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $13.60

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.60 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.02 ($0.17), with a volume of 490600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.17).

N Brown Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.41. The company has a market cap of £67.88 million, a PE ratio of -112.69, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.99.

About N Brown Group

(Get Free Report)

N Brown Group plc operates as a clothing and footwear digital retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men and women under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, Home Essentials, Fashion World, Marisota, Oxendales, and Premier Man brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.