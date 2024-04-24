Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 136,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.