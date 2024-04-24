NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. 21,697,327 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 55,724,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO
NIO Stock Up 0.5 %
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
NIO Company Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NIO
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.