Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $6,980.00

Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,980 ($86.22) and last traded at GBX 6,680 ($82.51), with a volume of 1907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,680 ($82.51).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,598.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,457.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of £495.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,192.31 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 57.50 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,528.85%.

In other news, insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,640 ($69.66), for a total value of £38,070 ($47,023.22). Insiders own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

