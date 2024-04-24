Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $6,980.00

Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,980 ($86.22) and last traded at GBX 6,680 ($82.51), with a volume of 1907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,680 ($82.51).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Goodwin
Goodwin Trading Down 0.7 %
Goodwin Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a GBX 57.50 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,528.85%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Bernard Rafe Ernest Goodwin sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,640 ($69.66), for a total value of £38,070 ($47,023.22). Insiders own 67.55% of the company’s stock.
Goodwin Company Profile
Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Goodwin
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Technologies to Challenge NAND Flash Dominance in AI
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Is Zoom Video Stock Getting Too Cheap to Pass Up?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Goodwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.