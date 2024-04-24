Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Pentair Stock Performance
Shares of Pentair stock opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.10 and its 200 day moving average is $71.68. Pentair has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Pentair Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNR
About Pentair
Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pentair
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Packaging Corporation of America: Buy The Dip
- Trading Halts Explained
- Duolingo Speaks the Language of Growth for Investors
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- United Parcel Service Is Setting Up for Another Fall
Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.