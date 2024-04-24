Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Trading Down 0.2%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $125.78 and last traded at $127.42. 6,931,219 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 15,754,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.70.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.01. The company has a market cap of $692.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

