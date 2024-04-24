GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,771,003 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 11,503,701 shares.The stock last traded at $29.90 and had previously closed at $28.77.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Up 7.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 432.6% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

