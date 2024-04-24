Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$40.60.

ATZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of TSE:ATZ opened at C$34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38. Aritzia has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.11.

In other Aritzia news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total transaction of C$173,850.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

