Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.40. Paycor HCM has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

