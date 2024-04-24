CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

CytomX Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $113.79 million, a PE ratio of -83.96 and a beta of 1.01. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.86.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $42,266.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,165.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 35,024 shares of company stock worth $73,200 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 126,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 234,970 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Featured Stories

