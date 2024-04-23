Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.050-1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Texas Instruments also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.68.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.47. 6,796,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,560,620. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

