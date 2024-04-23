Element Wealth LLC Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.08.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DIS traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.71. 6,571,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,971,879. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.05. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

