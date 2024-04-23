iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 882.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

HDV traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.24. The stock had a trading volume of 248,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $110.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.68.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

