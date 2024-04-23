Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 425 at Royal Bank of Canada

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 475 ($5.87) to GBX 425 ($5.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WOSG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.16) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.43) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday.
In other news, insider Ian Carter purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £188,500 ($232,831.03). Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
