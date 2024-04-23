Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Price Target Lowered to GBX 425 at Royal Bank of Canada

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 475 ($5.87) to GBX 425 ($5.25) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WOSG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.16) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.43) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday.

LON WOSG traded up GBX 3.55 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 348.35 ($4.30). The company had a trading volume of 1,715,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,805. Watches of Switzerland Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 324.80 ($4.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 899.50 ($11.11). The company has a market capitalization of £834.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 378.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 495.64.

In other news, insider Ian Carter purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.66) per share, with a total value of £188,500 ($232,831.03). Company insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

