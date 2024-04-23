Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 585 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 181,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 657.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 122,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 106,638 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in Chevron by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Chevron Stock Up 0.1 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.12. 2,124,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,413,304. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

