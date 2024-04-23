Navcoin (NAV) Trading 16.8% Higher This Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0719 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.59 million and $27,550.22 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

