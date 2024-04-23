New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 8,668 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.27% of Equifax worth $81,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 8.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.97. 198,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $275.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.05 and its 200 day moving average is $232.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic cut Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

