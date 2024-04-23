RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Position Trimmed by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Boston Partners acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,350,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in RTX by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,377,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 8,331.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,766,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,120,000 after buying an additional 1,745,344 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,996,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,478,000 after buying an additional 1,682,928 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 12,753.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,799,000 after buying an additional 1,389,143 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.99. 3,896,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,200,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.89. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $103.89. The company has a market cap of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

