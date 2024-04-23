Foundry Partners LLC Buys Shares of 180,903 Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 180,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Energy by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,532,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 518.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after acquiring an additional 603,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,858,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,780,725.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,459 shares of company stock worth $2,077,491. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LBRT opened at $22.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.85. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.31.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

