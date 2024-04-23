Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$53.08.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.2 %

PPL opened at C$48.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.82. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$38.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$47.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.55. The stock has a market cap of C$26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0374298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Director Henry William Sykes acquired 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$48.44 per share, with a total value of C$96,098.02. Also, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.82, for a total value of C$259,429.48. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.