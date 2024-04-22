Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. Nucor updated its Q2 guidance to below $3.46 EPS.

Nucor Trading Up 0.1 %

NUE stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,558. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor has a twelve month low of $129.79 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.81.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.83.

View Our Latest Report on NUE

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 19,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $3,772,655.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,351,936.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.