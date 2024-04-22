iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Hits New 52-Week High at $60.64

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.64 and last traded at $61.08, with a volume of 33527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.38.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 11,262.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 810.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

