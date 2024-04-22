Volex (LON:VLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Volex (LON:VLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($4.98) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Volex Price Performance

Shares of VLX traded down GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 308.76 ($3.84). 992,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.82. The company has a market cap of £560.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,929.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 288.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 298.90. Volex has a 52-week low of GBX 232 ($2.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.23).

Get Volex alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Volex

In other Volex news, insider Jon Boaden sold 20,171 shares of Volex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.65), for a total value of £59,101.03 ($73,572.80). 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

Recommended Stories

