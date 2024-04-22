Kelman Lazarov Inc. Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,191 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,488,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,495,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,011,000. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,372,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GEM traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $30.75. The stock had a trading volume of 31,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,801. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $910.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.79. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $31.90.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.