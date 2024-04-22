Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $146,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,496.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD opened at $66.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.90 and a 1-year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 68.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.71.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

