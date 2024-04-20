Mears Group (LON:MER) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $315.84

Shares of Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 315.84 ($3.93) and traded as high as GBX 367.85 ($4.58). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 363 ($4.52), with a volume of 1,378,320 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities increased their target price on Mears Group from GBX 375 ($4.67) to GBX 420 ($5.23) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 357.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 316.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £352.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1,392.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. It offers rapid-response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas and repair services; and maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings, as well as grounds maintenance services.

