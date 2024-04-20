Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches Market Cap of $19.62 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $19.62 million and $26,850.81 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

