Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of Oragenics stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.31. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.74.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
