CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,452 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 37,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in CPI Aerostructures in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Featured Stories

