CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
