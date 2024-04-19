Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,690 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.27. 7,054,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,296. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.55. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.43.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

