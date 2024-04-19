iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Increased by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 3.7% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWF traded down $4.38 on Friday, hitting $318.10. 478,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,627. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

