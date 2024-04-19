Davidson Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Davidson Trust Co. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,295 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,257,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,113,340. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $146.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

