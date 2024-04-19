First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown cut its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 895,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,697. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

