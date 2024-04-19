Twin Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 406.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 101,348 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OMC. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.40.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE OMC opened at $91.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.18.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.