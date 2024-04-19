Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,177 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OGE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 15,620 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 16.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGE. Barclays cut their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

OGE Energy Price Performance

OGE Energy stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.73. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $38.04.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.