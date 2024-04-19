Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 307.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,000 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 69,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $42.67.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

