H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stake Lowered by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543,024 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in H World Group were worth $13,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of H World Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $37.36 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that H World Group Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H World Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

