Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xcel Brands in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Xcel Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Xcel Brands’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

XELB stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Xcel Brands has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xcel Brands

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 36.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 148,050 shares during the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Disanto bought 146,250 shares of Xcel Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,174,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

Featured Stories

