Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.1975 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Kingfisher’s previous dividend of $0.08.

KGFHY stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kingfisher has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

