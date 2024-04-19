The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.81

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 206741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HAIN. Maxim Group dropped their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HAIN

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 58,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,603.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 703.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,247,000 after buying an additional 1,207,024 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after buying an additional 1,203,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,670,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after buying an additional 1,134,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after buying an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Get Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.