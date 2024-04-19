Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Rating Increased to Buy at Maxim Group

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s current price.

Generation Income Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Generation Income Properties stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.18. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Income Properties

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

