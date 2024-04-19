Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of STRM opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 935,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,242 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 740,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 504,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 26,201 shares during the period. 31.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

