Leerink Partnrs Comments on Neurogene Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Neurogene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.19) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($6.77) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.82) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.43) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.04) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NGNE. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Neurogene in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Neurogene in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Neurogene in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Neurogene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NGNE opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.26. Neurogene has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at $9,036,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neurogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Neurogene during the first quarter worth about $274,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

